Baghel booked for violating Covid norms during UP poll campaign, questions move

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Election Commission (EC) a day after he was booked for flouting Covid-19 norms while campaigning for a Congress candidate in Noida for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, Baghel said, “Why was an FIR registered only against me when I had candidates, district committee presidents, 15-20 security personnel, 30-40 journalists and personnel from the Uttar Pradesh police. And how should we campaign? The Election Commission should give a demo on how to do election campaigning. We will do it exactly like that..”

Baghel, the senior Congress leader, also questioned why no action was taken against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) door-to-door campaigning in Amroha. “Election Commission should keep its role fair, if fairness is not visible in the beginning, what will we expect in the end,” the Chhattisgarh chief minister further told the news agency.

Also Read| UP polls: FIR against Bhupesh Baghel, others for violating Covid norms in Noida

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Bhupesh Baghel participated in a door-to-door campaign for Congress party’s candidate Pankhuri Pathak in Noida, who is fighting against sitting BJP MLA Pankaj Singh, the son of defence minister Rajnath Singh.

“The FIR was lodged against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and others for violating Covid-19 rules as set by the Election Commission when they were in the Sector 113 police station area,” a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Hitting back at the FIR filed, Pankhuri Pathak said the development was indicative of “fear” due to the “growing support base” of the Congress party.

“The fear of the growing support base of the Congress has started reflecting. I and three other people were with the Chhattisgarh CM,” Pathak said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also alleged failure from the police’s part in controlling the crowd when a popular chief minister (Baghel) visits. We are not afraid of the FIR, the Congress candidate further said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON