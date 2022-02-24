BJP govt purged UP of crime: Union min Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government purged Uttar Pradesh of crime by ensuring strict action against goons and gangsters. Taking potshots at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said it was for the people to decide whether Uttar Pradesh will ride on “Danga” Expressway or on Ganga Expressway as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for UP.

Addressing a press conference in the temple town, Singh said the SP was disappointed after the four phases of the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly polls. He further said the Kashi Vishwanath corridor has emerged as the glory of the country, attracting visitors from across the world and thereby giving a boost to the tourism industry of the state. The minister said the BJP government won people’s trust by taking the benefits of government welfare schemes to them.

On a question of the return of Kashmiri Pandits, he said that the Centre had implemented the expansion of basic facilities in Jammu and Kashmir rapidly. Singh said Kashmiri Pandits will definitely return to Kashmir soon. Party’s national spokesperson KK Sharma, state’s co-media in-charge Dharmendra Singh and Kashi area media in-charge Navratan Rathi were prominent among those present on the occasion.

