BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ for UP polls: Key highlights of manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto or ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The manifesto, released by Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, was initially scheduled to be launched on February 6; however, the programme was postponed after the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar earlier that day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some key announcements made by the BJP in its manifesto:

Farmers: (1.) Free electricity for farmers for agriculture in the next five years.

(2.) ₹25,000 crore ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agri-Infrastructure Mission’ to set up cold chain centres, godowns, processing units across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) Formulation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and rice.

(4.) ₹5000 crore to be spent on modernisation of sugarcane mills. Payment to sugarcane farmers within 14 days and, in case of delay, payment to be done with interest.

(5.) As many as 6 ‘Mega Food Parks’ to be developed in the state.

Women empowerment: (1.) Under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana,’ financial aid will be hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

(2.) Financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh for marriage of girls belonging to poor families.

(3.) Two free LPG cylinders for women under ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ every Holi and Diwali.

(4.) In public transport, free commute for women passengers above 60.

(5.) ₹1000 crore to be used for ‘Mission Pink Toilet,’ while monthly stipend for widows to be hiked to ₹1500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(6.) CCTV cameras to be installed at public places and near educational institutes. 3000 Pink Police booths to be set up.

(7.) Under UPPSC, number of women in government jobs to be doubled.

Education: (1.) ‘Mission Kayakalp’ to be launched to make furniture such as table and benches in primary schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(2.) Modernisation of 30,000 secondary schools, as well as colleges, of the state.

(3.) With modern infrastructure and world-class facilities, universities, including Aligarh's Raja Mahendra Pratap University and Maharja Suheldev University in Azamgarh.

(4.) Digital research institutes will be set up in Lucknow and Noida.