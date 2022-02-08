UP election: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow

Union home minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Tuesday in Lucknow. The manifesto was earlier scheduled to be released on February 6 but was postponed as a mark of respect to the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar who died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday.

"The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will release the BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on February 8, 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the party said in a statement.

The polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on February 10.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bijnor virtually after his in-person campaign was cancelled due to bad weather. Targeting Akhilesh Yadav's party, Modi said the water in the river of development was stagnating among “the fake Samajwadis and their close ones.”

“These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty,” he added.

“All they did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development,” the PM said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the Bijnor rally where he asked voters to give a tight slap with their votes to those who spread rumours against the Covid-19 vaccines.

"I appeal to everyone that if 100 percent of the people here are fully vaccinated, it's time to give a tight slap with your votes to those who spread rumours against the vaccines and called them 'Modi' and 'BJP' vaccines," the 49-year-old monk said.

