PM Modi's ‘fake Samajwadi’ jibe at Akhilesh, says SP only cared for close ones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all out attack on Samajwadi Party during his virtual Jan Chaupal Rally in Bijnor.



“The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake Samajwadis and their close ones,” said the prime minister.



Addressing the virtual rally after his visit to Bijnor was cancelled due to bad weather, Modi continued his attack on SP.



“These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty,” he added.

“All they did was to keep quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. They kept quenching the thirst of their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development,” the PM said.

At the beginning of his address, the prime minister apologised to the people of Bijnor for not being able to campaign in person due to weather conditions. He said that his helicopter couldn't leave and he had to hol d apoll campaign in virtual mode once again.

“First of all, I'd like to apologise to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again,” he said in his opening remarks.

Modi has so far addressed three virtual rallies in west UP from where the seven phased UP polls will start from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



