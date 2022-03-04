BJP will form govt for 2nd consecutive term in UP: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would create history in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by forming the government for the second consecutive term.

Under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in building a new India, Singh said, while addressing a public meeting in Sakaldiha and Chakia assembly segments of Chandauli district on Friday.

Singh said the bravery and courage of India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been acknowledged by the whole world.

“After the Pulwama attack, surgical strikes were carried out across the border in Pakistan to destroy the terrorists. BJP did not compromise the dignity and honour of the country. PM Modi takes quick decisions,” he said.

Condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement on the floor of Lok Sabha that a large number of Indian soldiers were killed whereas China lost a few jawans during the Galwan valley clash, Singh said, an Australian newspaper carried a report that in reality 38 to 50 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash.

Singh said Chandauli is his home district. “I gave my high school and intermediate examinations from Aditya Narain Inter College in Chakia,” he said.

Calling upon the people to vote for the BJP, Singh said, his party gave people freedom from hunger, fear and corruption, while under the previous SP and BSP governments, common people were exploited.

“Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had stated that of every 100 paise sent by the Central government for the welfare of the poor, merely 15 paise reach the poor people whereas remaining are siphoned by the corrupt administration. PM Modi checked the corruption by changing the system. The funds released under Kisan Samman Nidhi and subsidy for various welfare schemes is now directly credited into the account of the poor people,” he said.

Giving details of the pro-poor policies of his government, Singh said all the homeless in the country will get home by 2024.

Under the Ujjwala scheme, beneficiaries will get free LPG during Holi and Diwali festivals. The poor are already getting free treatment in the hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. They are getting water supply connections and toilets have been constructed, Singh added.

Singh also praised the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the crime in the state.

“The check on crime under the Yogi Adityanath government has put UP on the path of development. The economy of UP is the biggest in the country, and the state is attracting huge investments in various sectors despite the Covid pandemic. There was no good governance or rule of law in UP under the previous SP and BSP governments, he said.

Singh said even a powerful country like the USA is in grip of inflation after the Covid pandemic. He warned the voters that due to the Russia-Ukraine war there might be an increase in the price of petroleum products in the coming days.

Caption- Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a public meeting in Chakia assembly segment in Chandauli district on Friday

