BJP workers surround Priyanka's car in UP; she hands them Cong's youth manifesto

With only five days left for Uttar Pradesh to go into polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and its Opposition counterparts from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), among others, have been doing last-minute campaigns. Earlier in the day, during one such poll campaign in Aligarh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faced a group a BJP workers, who were sloganeering in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a group of BJP workers can be seen surrounding Priyanka's car as the vehicle moves in Aligarh. Several Congress supporters were also seen around the car holding the party's flags. As the saffron party workers raised slogans in favour of Modi and Adityanath, Priyanka handed handed them the Congress party's youth manifesto ‘Bharti Vidhan’.

“Ye padh lo, ye padh lo (read it),” Priyanka said to the BJP workers, while leaning over from her car.

The Congress leader maintained a smile on her face during the entire ordeal, and even waved at the crowd, including the BJP workers, as seen at the end of the video.

Last month, Congress' in-charge of Uttar Pradesh's media and communication Naseemuddin Siddiqui told news agency PTI that the party's ‘Bharti Vidhan’ is a “document of hopes and aspirations” of the youth of the northern state. He added that if voted to power, the grand old party will provide government jobs to 20 lakh youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka wasn't the only opposition leader, who was on a poll campaign in Aligarh during the day. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also addressed a press conference and later a public meeting in the city on Saturday. During his conference, he took a dig at Adityanath by referring to him as “Baba chief minister”, and said he should be taken to Uttarakhand if he feels “garmi”. The SP chief's statement was in reply to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's January 29 tweet in which he said “the heat will be taken out on March 10" while making a veiled attack on the SP.

Uttar Pradesh will go into polls on February 10, and it will continue till March 7 in seven phases. Counting of the votes will take place on March 10.