BJP’s Ramapati Shastri appointed pro tem speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly

Senior BJP leader Ramapati Shastri. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramapati Shastri as the pro tem speaker of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

This was stated in a press communique by principal secretary (UP legislative assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey.

Ramapati Shastri, the BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, will administer the oath to newly elected MLAs. He is an outgoing minister and eight- time MLA.

The governor will administer the oath to the pro tem speaker on March 26, according to the news agency ANI.

Although a new speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the chief minister and the cabinet, the pro tem speaker Ramapati Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs, the ANI report added.

