BSP gives tickets to six more candidates for phase two of UP polls

BSP chief Mayawati releasing the list of party candidates in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:15 PM IST
ANI | , Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday released the second list of candidates for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the list, six candidates have been given tickets.

Moolchandra Chauhan will contest from Dhampur Vidhan Sabha, Mohammad Rizwan from Kundarki, Yusuf Khan from Nawabganj, Shalini Singh from Faridpur South, Brahmanand Sharma from Bareilly, Chandraketu Maurya from Dadraul.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on January 22 released the first list of 51 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

This development holds significance as Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10. 

