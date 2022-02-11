Computer teacher in poll fray for better health services after losing two brothers to Covid-19

After losing two younger brothers in the Covid-19 pandemic, Tarun Srivastava, a computer teacher, filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from Allahabad South assembly constituency. Deeply moved by the deaths of his brothers and a large number of other citizens due to a “lack of resources and negligence at government-run hospitals”, Srivastava is now contesting polls to bring a change in the system through his organisation ‘Chor Chandal Mukti Morcha’.

Not only health but Srivastava is also rooting for better education, infrastructure and other facilities through his campaign among the people. Resident of Katghar locality, 51-year-old Tarun Srivastava also holds an MA Degree in social sciences and a diploma in rural management.

Srivastava has filed his papers as an independent candidate from Allahabad South state assembly seat, and in 2012, he contested the local municipal elections.

He said that he had no plans to contest state assembly polls till a year ago. However, the deaths of his two younger brothers, lawyer Arun Srivastava, 47, and software professional, Abhishek Srivastava, as well as thousands of other citizens, motivated him to contest polls to make a difference.

He said that one of his brothers, Arun, contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to SRN Hospital. One of the remdesivir injections provided by the family was stolen from the ward and after being on ventilator for a day, Arun died on August 7, 2020. His other brother, 42-year-old Abhishek Srivastava was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi but he too could not survive the pandemic.

“It was all due to the negligence and corruption in health services. People were looted in the name of Covid-19 treatment and were not even spared at cremation ghats. We used all our contacts for Arun’s treatment, who was admitted to the SRN Hospital but on the phone he informed his wife about the poor treatment and negligence by doctors. My other brother, Abhishek, paid ₹36,000 each day at the private hospital in Delhi but still could not survive. We were offered different packages for cremation when we reached for performing the last rites at Kalighat cremation ghat in Delhi. Similarly, we had to pay a lot for wood at Phaphamau Ghat for cremation,” Srivastava said.

He further said that poor health services and corruption was solely responsible for the deaths of a large number of Covid-19 patients.

“I have started a campaign to raise awareness among people to cast votes for better health services, good and free education, transparent recruitments, rights and better facilities to farmers, rights of women, speedy justice system and other issues, instead of giving votes in the name of religion and caste. I will contest polls and will continue my struggle even if I receive only one vote,” Srivastava vowed.

“I have named my organisation ‘Chor Chandal Mukti Morcha’ as I want to rid the country of corruption and people who extort money from patients and even the dead,” he added.