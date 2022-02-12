Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Doctors in PM’s fleet found missing from ambulance

The three doctors who were to be in the ambulance accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kasganj on Friday were found to be missing due to a serious lack of preparation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath waving towards the crowd during an election rally in Kasganj on Friday (Agency)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

In a serious lapse in the preparedness for medical aid in the Prime Minister’s fleet, the three doctors who had to be in the ambulance accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Friday visit to Kasganj, were found missing.

The lapse was pointed out by agencies involved in the PM’s security.

Rohan Pramod Botre, superintendent of police (SP), Kasganj has written a letter to district magistrate about the lapse and the health department has decided to seek clarification from the three on-duty doctors of Etah, who arrived late when the PM was in the Kasganj.

Modi was in Patiyali town of Kasganj on Friday to address an election rally for third phase of polling. The helipad was laid near the rally venue and security was tightened as required.

As per requirement, the three doctors had to remain in ambulance, which was part of PM’s fleet but, according to sources, they could not make it in time while coming from Etah.

“The three doctors could not make it to the ambulance in time. This was pointed out as “lapse’ by SPG and thus a letter has been written to the district magistrate of Kasganj” said the SP.

Dr Atul Kumar, chief medical officer, Kasganj, said: “I have come to know about the matter and will seek explanation from the concerned doctors.”

District inspector general (DIG), Aligarh, Deepak Kumar said that this was not case of security lapse but was an outcome of ‘inefficiency’ of the health department and the issue is being taken up at the appropriate level.”

Early last month, the Prime Minister’s vehicle remained stuck for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur due to protestors blocking the road.

