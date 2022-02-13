Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / From Mustang GT to BMW, these candidates own a range of luxury vehicles
uttar pradesh assembly election

From Mustang GT to BMW, these candidates own a range of luxury vehicles

Several politicians in fray from Prayagraj region in 2022 UP assembly polls are owners of swanky cars
Several politicians in fray from Prayagraj region in 2022 UP assembly polls are owners of swanky cars (For Representation)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

When it comes to four wheelers, politicians are matchless as many of them love owning a range of luxury vehicles. So, the leaders vying to get elected from Prayagraj region this poll season are no different.

From high-end SUVs like Toyota Land Cruiser to BMW and Honda cars and vehicles like Ford Mustang GT and Ford Endeavour, the list of vehicles owned by those in the poll fray this time cutting across party divide as declared by them in their affidavits submitted at the time of filing nominations can be the envy of any lover of swanky vehicles.

In Prayagraj, BJP candidate from Allahabad South and a UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” owns a BMW purchased in 2010 for over 69.50 lakh, a Volkswagen Passat worth over 25.80 lakh and a Mahindra Rexon worth over 23.26 lakh even as his wife and Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta also owns a Ford Endeavour bought in 2005 for 15 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Allahabad North and its sitting MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai also owns a Honda CR-V worth 14 lakh and a Ford Endeavour worth over 32.91 lakh. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Pratappur, former MLA Vijama Yadav has a Toyota Innova worth 11 lakh even as BJP candidate from Meja MLA Neelam Karwariya owns a Renault Duster, a Toyota Fortuner, a Force Traveller and a Santro car together costing over 37.26 lakh.

Likewise, SP candidate from Phaphamau Ansar Ahmad also owns a Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner worth over 41.55 lakh even as BJP candidate from Phulpur seat MLA Praveen Patel owns a Toyota Fortuner worth 7 lakh and Mahindra Scorpio worth 15 lakh while his wife Goldy Singh owns a Honda Civic Car worth 5 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner worth 20 lakh and a Tata Tanker worth 28 lakh.

In Pratapgarh, six-time MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh contesting from his traditional Kunda seat also has a Toyota Land Cruiser-200 bought in 2012 for over 1 crore which even now costs around 0ver 40.55 lakh. Congress candidate from Rampur Khas and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra “Mona” may not own a vehicle but her husband Ambika Mishra surely has a Mustang GT worth 45 lakh.

In the fray from Kaushambi’s Chail seat as an SP candidate and former MLA Pooja Pal owns a Toyota Fortuner bought a few years back for 38 lakh and which even now is worth 25 lakh besides a Mahindra Bolero while her husband Brijesh Verma also owns two Tata Safari worth 10 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP