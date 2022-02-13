From Mustang GT to BMW, these candidates own a range of luxury vehicles

When it comes to four wheelers, politicians are matchless as many of them love owning a range of luxury vehicles. So, the leaders vying to get elected from Prayagraj region this poll season are no different.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From high-end SUVs like Toyota Land Cruiser to BMW and Honda cars and vehicles like Ford Mustang GT and Ford Endeavour, the list of vehicles owned by those in the poll fray this time cutting across party divide as declared by them in their affidavits submitted at the time of filing nominations can be the envy of any lover of swanky vehicles.

In Prayagraj, BJP candidate from Allahabad South and a UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” owns a BMW purchased in 2010 for over ₹69.50 lakh, a Volkswagen Passat worth over ₹25.80 lakh and a Mahindra Rexon worth over ₹23.26 lakh even as his wife and Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta also owns a Ford Endeavour bought in 2005 for ₹15 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Allahabad North and its sitting MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai also owns a Honda CR-V worth ₹14 lakh and a Ford Endeavour worth over ₹32.91 lakh. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Pratappur, former MLA Vijama Yadav has a Toyota Innova worth ₹11 lakh even as BJP candidate from Meja MLA Neelam Karwariya owns a Renault Duster, a Toyota Fortuner, a Force Traveller and a Santro car together costing over ₹37.26 lakh.

Likewise, SP candidate from Phaphamau Ansar Ahmad also owns a Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner worth over ₹41.55 lakh even as BJP candidate from Phulpur seat MLA Praveen Patel owns a Toyota Fortuner worth ₹7 lakh and Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹15 lakh while his wife Goldy Singh owns a Honda Civic Car worth ₹5 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner worth ₹20 lakh and a Tata Tanker worth ₹28 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pratapgarh, six-time MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh contesting from his traditional Kunda seat also has a Toyota Land Cruiser-200 bought in 2012 for over ₹1 crore which even now costs around 0ver ₹40.55 lakh. Congress candidate from Rampur Khas and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra “Mona” may not own a vehicle but her husband Ambika Mishra surely has a Mustang GT worth ₹45 lakh.

In the fray from Kaushambi’s Chail seat as an SP candidate and former MLA Pooja Pal owns a Toyota Fortuner bought a few years back for ₹38 lakh and which even now is worth ₹25 lakh besides a Mahindra Bolero while her husband Brijesh Verma also owns two Tata Safari worth ₹10 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON