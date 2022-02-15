In Prayagraj region, wives of many candidates working hard for their spouses’ win

At a time when those in the fray in Prayagraj region in the ongoing UP assembly polls are striving to woo voters, better halves of many prominent candidates are also working equally hard to enlist vote and support for their husbands.

They are busy undertaking a whirlwind campaign in different localities of constituencies from where their spouses are contesting the polls. This list includes wives of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in fray from Kaushambi’s Sirathu seat besides others. With responsibility of electioneering for party candidates across the state also on shoulders of dy CM Keshav Maurya, his wife Rajkumari Maurya is working double time to win over voters.

As per party’s legislative constituency in-charge Arun Agarwal, Rajkumari Maurya swung into action right after the nomination process of her husband. “Undertaking house-to-house campaigning, she is working hard to strike a chord with women voters and explain to them the various initiatives taken by the government to better their lives and promising Keshav Maurya’s dedication to their welfare,” he added.

In Prayagraj, mayor Abhilasha Gupta and wife of UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” in fight from Allahabad South is also visiting narrow bylanes of the old city area to garner support for her husband.

“I have been meeting people and asking them to support my husband all through his political career and this time too it is no different for me. Hectic campaigning and having meals on the go have become a daily thing for me these days,” she said. Sidharth Nath Singh’s wife Neeta Singh, who resides and works in Delhi, is also camping in Sangam city these days and is busy wooing voters of Allahabad West constituency.

Walking over 10 km, she is also trying to strike a personal connect with the women and young voters to highlight works of her husband and get them to vote for him. Similarly, BJP’s sitting MLA from Phulpur Praveen Patel too has his wife Goldi Patel, a business woman herself, campaigning all day long for her husband. “I am visiting three to four villages each day as bulk of the electorate in my husband’s constituency are rural voters. Being a woman, I am able to strike a bond with the women and understand their concerns and issues. From morning to late evening these days, I am meeting people and asking them to vote for my husband,” she said.

Likewise, BJP’s candidate from Karachhana Piyush Ranjan Nishad’s wife Shankuntala Nishad and BJP’s candidate from Phaphamau Guru Prasad Maurya’s wife Krishna Devi to Pramila Tripathi, wife of former UP minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi of Apna Dal (S) fighting from Handia besides SP candidate from Allahabad North Sandeep Yadav’s wife Komal Yadav are all braving cold and dust in their bid to ensure victory of their husbands.

