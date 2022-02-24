In UP, Yogi Adityanath's attack on Akhilesh Yadav, poll promises to farmers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Samajwadi Party for "inciting riots across the state" under the Akhilesh Yadav-led government. “Choose carefully. Do you want a government that propagates riots or the one that frees you from them and works for the welfare of poor people?” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Addressing a poll rally in Barabanki, Yogi promised free electricity for the farmers. “We will give free scooty to girls and free electricity to farmers. We will get express highways and colleges constructed,” he added.

We will give free scooty to girls, free electricity to farmers, got express highways constructed,colleges. You want to decide what kind of govt you want.The one that propagates riots or the one that frees you from them & works for poor's welfare:UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki pic.twitter.com/AKoAQ6sNcV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2022

The announcements are a reminder of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the UP polls. The BJP had promised schemes aimed at farmers which include free electricity, minimum support price for wheat and rice, as well as the modernisation of sugarcane mills.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party also announced a long list of poll sops in its election manifesto for farmers. This included minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangements.

Farmers' issues are critical in this season of state elections after the country saw year-long protests over the contentious farm laws that were later withdrawn.

Uttar Pradesh has already voted in four phases so far. The fourth phase of voting that concluded on Wednesday saw a turnout of 61%. The next phase of polling will take place on February 27 where 60 assembly constituencies will go to polls.