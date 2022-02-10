Lakhimpur violence: Centre failed to ensure justice, says Akhilesh over bail to Ashish Mishra

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party after the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra.

Son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, is accused of allegedly mowing down eight people including four protesting farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

“Government should have ensured strict punishment, but it failed. The world has witnessed the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri. Everyone is well aware of the fact that BJP was responsible for the death of the farmers,” Yadav said.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar accused the BJP for having a personal interest in the matter. He also said the bail was given to the minister's son as the BJP wanted to leverage “Brahmin votes” to send a message to the community that this bail was the result of their efforts.

“MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son was given bail but farmers who died on Ghazipur border &Lakhimpur have not got justice. Wherever BJP has personal interest, that person gets bail & when their interest isn't fulfilled there's no bail,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the bail, saying that the minister’s son didn’t fulfil one of the bail conditions.

3 basic principles of bail are that accused should NOT be able to:

1. Intimidate witnesses

2. Destroy evidence

3. Be flight risk



Declared as the main accused in the chargesheefiled by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team, Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9. Opposition has been demanding the dismissal of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union cabinet.