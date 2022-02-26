Major police deployment for fifth phase UP polls

Over 878 companies of central paramilitary forces and state armed police, besides over 1.19 lakh civil police personnel, home guards and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans, have been deployed for free and fair polling in the fifth phase of UP assembly polls on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A top police official said here on Saturday that in this phase there are maximum numbers sensitive constituencies and vulnerable localities.

Polling will be held for 61 assembly constituencies in 12 districts, namely Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Bahraich, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Barabanki and Amethi.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said deployment of forces has been done strategically, for sensitive constituencies, vulnerable localities, polling centres, booths, inter-state and international barriers, quick response teams, flying squads and static squads to avert any trouble and conduct of smooth elections.

“There are 23 sensitive constituencies in the first phase including Phapamau, Sauraw, Phoolpur, Handia, Meja, Karchana, Allahabad West, Allahabad South, Rampur Khas, Patti, Kunda, Babaganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Gosaiganj, Kursi, Ramnagar, Dariyabad, Issauli, Lambhua, Mahsi, Payagpur and Qaiserganj,” he said and added, “As many 1,119 localities are vulnerable and 4,547 polling booths are critical.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said polling will be conducted at 14,026 polling centres having 25,974 booths under 204 police station limits of 12 districts. He further said as many as 152 pink booths have been prepared for women voters and at least 20 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, as well as 295 women head constables and constables, have been deployed there.

The ADG said 856 companies of central paramilitary forces (CPMF) and 22 companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) were provided for the polling. He said around 805.11 companies of CPMF were deployed for booth duties, 4.67 companies for security of 14 strong rooms and 45.61 companies of CPMF for law-and-order duty.

He said law-and-order duties included 22.67 companies for quick response teams, 2.62 companies for checking at 47 inter-state barriers, 10.17 companies for flying squad duties and 10.17 companies for static squads, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to paramilitary forces, 22 companies of PAC were deployed at different vulnerable localities and places, strategically. Around 7,337 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 61,300 head constables and constables, 47,741 home guards and 2,667 PRD personnel were also deployed on polling duties. Besides, the village guards were also there to assist them, he said.

For conduct of free and fair polling, police have bound down around 9,46,015 people for different reasons as a precautionary measure. Also, the police have got deposited 1,13,475 licensed firearms, seized 45 licensed firearms and got cancelled 90 licenses of fire arms.