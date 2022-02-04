Man caught in Prayagraj with poisonous substance, blade near UP minister

A man armed with a blade and a powder was nabbed while allegedly trying to harm state minister and BJP candidate from Allahabad West Sidharth Nath Singh, when Singh was heading out of his election office in Prayagraj to file his nomination papers, around noon, on Thursday.

The man was caught by security personnel and policemen present at the site. The police, however, dismissed that the man tried to attack the minister and instead claimed that the youth used the blade to cut open the packet containing the powdered substance and consume it. They claimed that the man tried to commit suicide due to a personal complaint.

Around noon, Singh came out of his election office set up in front of the Mundera vegetable market, under the Dhumanganj police station and was greeting his supporters, when a man wearing a saffron ‘gamchha’ around his head came near him. Police at the spot caught the man when he allegedly opened a suspicious packet and went near the minister. Police whisked the man away to the police station as the cabinet minister’s angry supporters tried to surround him.

Singh said a man appearing to be mentally disturbed opened a packet and approached him, possibly with ill intentions.

SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the man has been identified as Himanshu Dubey, 26, of Jaunpur, who is preparing for competitive examinations. He tried to attempt suicide but was caught by the police. A packet of poisonous substance and a small blade has been recovered from him. He is being questioned further in this connection, he added.