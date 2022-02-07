Mayawati promises to restore names of districts after dalit personalities

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday promised to restore the names of districts that were earlier named after great personalities held in high regard by dalits.

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Mayawati warned her supporters against the Samajwadi Party that was “falsely claiming to be Ambedkarwadi (followers of Dr Ambedkar).” “In fact, it was an opportunist and anti-dalit party,” she said.

The BSP chief urged the people to vote back the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh and make her the chief minister for the fifth time.

BSP candidates from Aligarh, Etah and Kasganj for the forthcoming polls were at the rally.

Maya reminded the gathering of the good law and order situation during all four of BSP regimes in UP.

Mayawati criticised the Congress for not honouring Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar with the coveted Bharat Ratna and complained that not a single day of condolence was declared when ‘manyawar Kanshiram’ breathed his last.

“Congress ruled in most of the states and the centre after independence. But, because of its bad policies, it was thrown out of power. Congress unsuccessfully portrays itself as a party in favour of dalits but forgets them once it comes to power,” alleged Mayawati.

“The SP regime ended reservation of SC/ST in government contracts that was allowed by the BSP. Our party, when in power, had named districts, medical colleges and institutes after the names of personalities held in high regard by dalits and backwards, but the SP changed the names of these districts. BSP will restore these names when in power again,” she said.

“I expected the BJP, which came to power in 2017, would reverse the anti-dalit steps taken by the SP, but they, too, failed in supporting dalits. BJP is practising politics based on religion and caste and is implementing the ideology of RSS in the state. Crime has increased and incidents like the one at Hathras are taking place but the media plays down crime in the BJP rule state,” she alleged.

“Dalits and backwards are not getting the benefit of reservation as BJP has promoted the private sector. Minorities remain on their target and even intellectual upper caste is not being spared by the BJP. Unemployment and inflation has grown in present BJP rule,” she alleged.

“BSP represents all sections of society and had given tickets to ‘sarv-samaj’. It was in BSP rule that dalits and backwards had their say and the party worked for the poor, deprived and farmers. BSP will resolve issues faced by the industry in Aligarh and criminals will be in jail. No bias would be shown on caste or religion basis,” she said.

The BSP chief also cautioned supporters against the biased media and its poll surveys and opinion polls.

