Mayawati tells voters not to be misled by ‘false propaganda’ of other parties

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday called upon the people not to be misled by ‘false propaganda’ of other political parties, and vote for her party which follows in the footsteps of Sant Ravidas.

Addressing a rally at Kanshiram Upvan here on Ravidas Jayanti, Mayawati claimed that her party had always followed the path shown by Sant Ravidas and recalled the steps taken by her previous BSP governments in the state, as well as many historical projects for the people, in the poet-reformer’s name.

Addressing the rally in favour of the party candidates, Mayawati claimed her party was the only well-wisher of the people and worked on the principles of ‘Sarvajan Hitay Sarvajan Sukhay’ (everybody’s good, everybody’s happiness).

She said Sant Ravidas wanted that everyone got “roti, kapda aur makan” (food, clothes and shelter), but those who try to gain political mileage on his birth anniversary every year by visiting his birthplace (Varanasi) never took his message seriously.”

Mayawati reminded the people of the steps taken by the previous BSP governments for the welfare of dalits and how she changed the names of cities on the names of dalit icons.

“But when the Akhilesh Yadav government came to power they changed the names again,” she said and added: The SP government changed the name of Panchsheel Nagar to Hapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar to Bhadohi, Bhimnagar to Sambhal, Chhatrapati Shahu ji Maharaj Medical College to King George Medical College etc.

She further alleged that the Samajwadi Party government ended reservation in government contracts started by the BSP government and also the SP opposed and tore the bill on reservation in promotion.

She said a number of SC/ST employees were demoted during the SP rule, adding that goons, criminals, Mafiosi and anti-social elements were given an upper hand during the SP rule. “Even development works were confined to a particular area and a particular caste only,” she said.

Attacking the BJP, she said its government didn’t bother to rename these districts on names of dalit icons. Instead, atrocities against dalits had increased under the BJP rule, she said. The attitude of BJP towards minorities is also not good, she added.

“Reservation rules are being ignored during the BJP regime. There is large-scale migration from UP due to unemployment. Just remember the chaos that prevailed during lockdown at the peak of Covid pandemic. BJP promotes capitalists and follows the ‘narrow agenda’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).Therefore, BJP too must also be stopped from coming to power in the state again,” Mayawati said.

For government employees, she promised the old pension scheme if she returned to power. She also promised to withdraw cases against youths who were booked during demonstrations.

She claimed the poll results would surprise many. “But for bringing BSP to power, the people must go to their polling booths to cast their votes at the time they wake up in the morning,” she said.