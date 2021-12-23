Mayawati to hold crucial meeting on UP polls today, BSP strategy to be finalised

As Uttar Pradesh assembly elections near, the political landscape in the state is heating up. On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called a crucial meeting at party headquarters, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

This meeting is considered very important ahead of the assembly elections. Along with all the main sector in-charges of the state, the heads of 75 districts of the state have been asked to remain present.

Livehindustan reported that Mayawati is expected to reveal the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, including her plan for campaigning.

Mayawati is also likely to take stock of BSP’s position after taking feedback from the sector in-charges and district heads, according to Livehindustan.

Mayawati is currently busy finalising the list of candidates for the assembly elections in Lucknow, reported Livehindustan. On the instructions of the BSP chief, the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra is holding a conference on all the reserved seats of the state.

On Wednesday, she attacked both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on the issue of women empowerment. Mayawati said that their approach on the matter has been similar and a show off.

"Almost half of the population of the country are women but they are still deprived of most of the rights. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar made great contributions in making them empowered by giving them legal rights, and now BSP is the party which is following him," the BSP chief said on Twitter in Hindi.

"The approach of the Congress, the BJP, etc. towards women empowerment is almost the same and mostly show off (dikhavati), whereas under the BSP government a lot of efforts were made for the social, economic and educational self-reliance of women, which rival parties are now trying to cash in on," she further said in a subsequent tweet.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and the Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.