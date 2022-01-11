Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Mayawati won't contest UP election 2022, says BSP leader SC Mishra
uttar pradesh assembly election

Mayawati won't contest UP election 2022, says BSP leader SC Mishra

Mishra, a senior leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, said he too will not contest the state election that will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mayawati, who heads the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), will not contest the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, said party general secretary SC Misra.

The senior BSP leader said he too will not contest the state election that is set to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Since elections are being held in several states, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, the BSP president will not contest the polls and help party candidates win, Misra said.

The former chief minister is currently neither a legislator nor a parliamentarian. She has has never contested an Assembly election in the state in the past. Misra is a Rajya Sabha member. The BSP will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mayawati
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP