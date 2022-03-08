Moderate, peaceful polling in PM Modi’s Varanasi

The fate of 70 candidates, in fray for Varanasi’s eight assembly seats, was sealed in EVMs on Monday when voting ended peacefully in the seventh and final phase of UP elections. A total of 58.80% turnout was recorded in Varanasi district till 6 pm.

Barring a few incidents of arguments between supporters of different parties, voting took place peacefully.

Now on March 10, when counting will take place, Varanasi will be among the most-watched districts as three UP ministers are in fray from here. The three ministers are: Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur seat), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North) and Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South).

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The average voting in the holy city’s constituencies was: Pindra 57.84%, Ajgara 61.82%, Shivpur 63.48%, Rohania 60.34%, Varanasi North 56.82%, Varanasi South 59.13%, Varanasi Cantt 51.35% and Sewapuri 61.72%

In 2017, BJP won six seats, while its ally Apna Dal-S and then ally SBSP won a seat each. But the equations are different this time as SBSP is in alliance with Samajwadi Party.

The Varanasi South constituency, considered to be a stronghold of BJP, has areas where Kashi Vishwanath temple, which has been beautified and expanded as Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Maa Annpurna temple, Baba Kaal Bhairav temple and a number of other temples and ghats exist. Here, BJP candidate Neelkanth Tiwari witnessed a tough challenge from SP’s Kishan Dixit in the polls.

Ravindra Jaiswal, who won the Varanasi North seat in 2012 and 2017, is seeking re-election. SP’s Ashfaq Ahmed has contested against Jaiswal. Munna Singh, a resident of the area, says this time the contest was tough. “Rest the result will tell,” he said.

Anil Rajbhar is seeking re-election from Shivpur seat where Arvind Rajbhar has contested as SBSP-SP alliance candidate.

There is direct contest between SP and BJP on Sevapuri seat where the BJP has fielded Nilratan Patel ‘Neelu’ and SP trusted Surendra Singh Patel. In Pindra, Congress’ Ajay Rai is pitted against BJP’s Awadhesh Singh.

After casting his vote, cardiologist at IMS-BHU prof Om Shankar said: “Everyone must cast his vote.”

Meanwhile, ‘divyang mitras’ and police personnel helped elderly voters and specially-abled voters at some polling booths. Wheel chairs were placed at polling booths where the number of specially-abled voters was more than 50.