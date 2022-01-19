Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law to join BJP? 5 things to know about Aparna Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is all set to join the BJP on Wednesday, in a major blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the high-octane UP elections. Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday tweeted Aparna Yadav will be joining the BJP at 10am on Wednesday.

According to an ANI report, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat.

This development comes following back-to-back big-ticket exits from the BJP last week. Former Cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini switched over to Akhilesh's party. Several MLAs followed the suit taking BJP-SP rivalry to new heights. Aparna Yadav has in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated ₹11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Watch: BJP counterstroke after a string of exits from Yogi govt? | Aparna Yadav to join BJP ahead of polls?

As speculations that 'Netaji's choti bahu' will be joining the BJP were doing the rounds, Akhilesh earlier said BJP leaders are worrying more about the Yadav family.

Reports claimed Aparna Yadav reached Delhi on Tuesday.

Who is Aparna Yadav? 5 things to know about her

> Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta. Aparna and Prateek got married in 2011 and have a daughter.

> In 2017, Aparna contested from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat and lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

> Aparna Yadav's father Arvind Singh Bisht is a journalist and is the current state information commissioner of UP. Her mother Ambi Bisht is an official of Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

> Aparna did her postgraduation in international relations and politics from the University of Manchester.

> Aparna Yadav expressed her support to the National Register of Citizens contrary to the stand of the Samajwadi Party. She had also supported the abrogation of Article 370.

