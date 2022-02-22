Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / NCC cadets conduct voter awareness rallies in Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

NCC cadets conduct voter awareness rallies in Lucknow

NCC cadets organised street plays, rallies, painting competitions, poster making, slogans and lectures in Lucknow to encourage maximum voter participation
NCC cadets conducting a voter awareness rally in Lucknow. (HT photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Around 400 girl cadets of 19 UP Girls Battalion NCC Lucknow of seven educational institutions took out rallies to encourage maximum voter participation in Lucknow on Wednesday, the day of polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Cadets organised nukkad street plays, rallies, painting competitions, poster making, slogans and lectures at different places in the city to spread the message of the value of a vote in a democracy and encourage people to exercise their right to franchise on February 23. Approximately 400 cadets of Navyug Degree College, IT Degree College, GGIC, Shahmina Road, Awadh Girls Degree College, SDSN Degree College and Shri Guru Nanak Girls Degree College, Lucknow, participated in the events organised in the different parts of the city. Principals, NCC officers and cadets also participated in the events.

In St Joseph College, the children gave a call of ‘No Excuse Day’, while senior citizens of the locality also joined the voter awareness rally.

Carrying small tricolours and pamphlets, students of St Joseph Sharda Nagar, Ruchi Khand, took out a rally to encourage maximum participation on Wednesday. Managing director Anil Agarwal flagged off the rally.

