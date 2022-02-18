People’s votes a loan to be repaid with interest: UP dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said people’s vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be akin to a loan that would be “repaid with interest” if the ruling party retained power in the state.

“Your vote for BJP would be a virtual loan and this will be returned to you along with interest,” he said at a public meeting in Lalitpur in Bundelkhand region on Friday.

“For the development of your coming generations, press the button on the lotus flower, the BJP’s election symbol. Remember the Samajwadi Party is out to win the elections on the basis of goons and it’s up to you to make the right pick, ‘vikas ya goondaraj’ (development or criminal culture),” he said.

“Remember Laxmi ji—the goddess of wealth— also comes sitting on a lotus flower,” he told people. “Laxmi ji is needed for development. Bulldozers have been pressed into action on illegal constructions by the mafia. On that land houses for the poor have been built. Now, each poor will get a house. After March 10, ₹1 lakh will be spent in the marriage of daughters instead of ₹51,000,” he said.

“The previous SP, BSP governments did nothing for my poor brothers and sisters. They captured land of the poor. Yogi Baba’s bulldozer moved and freed their lands,” Maurya said.