Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Prayagraj man caught with blade: Attempt to murder case lodged against accused
uttar pradesh assembly election

Prayagraj man caught with blade: Attempt to murder case lodged against accused

Prayagraj man was disturbed over a personal complaint and tried to consume the powder, police had earlier said
The Prayagraj man being caught by the police on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Dhumanganj police has lodged an FIR for attempt to murder and under section 284 of IPC against the man who was caught with a small blade and a packet of powder, on Friday. The man had been caught when he approached cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh, possibly with ill intentions, when the minister was on his way to file nomination papers on Thursday.

Police officials had earlier denied that the man, identified as Himanshu Dubey, had tried to assault the cabinet minister and had instead claimed that the man was disturbed over a personal complaint and tried to consume the powder.

In his complaint to the Dhumanganj police, the cabinet minister’s personal security officer, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, said when the minister was leaving to file his nomination papers on Thursday, Dubey of Jaunpur, who often used to visit the minister, approached him. Dubey opened the packet and started shouting while trying to assault the cabinet minister with a small blade in his other hand.

“Corporator Akhilesh Singh, I and other security personnel immediately overpowered Dubey and handed him over to Dhumanganj police. Akhilesh was also injured in the palm in the incident,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged and further investigations were being carried out.

