Prayagraj police on alert to avert post-poll clashes among rival party workers

Even though polling in Prayagraj is over, cops in the district are still on alert to avert the incidents of clashes between the workers of different rival political parties. On the instructions of police officials, cops are also preparing for March 10, the day when votes will be counted for the 12 assembly constituencies of Prayagraj.

On the instructions of senior officials, police are keeping a strict eye on localities and villages in remote rural areas. Besides keeping a tab on possible trouble makers, the police are also keeping an eye on active workers of different political parties. Police are doing regular patrolling in villages, bazaars and public places. Local elders, village heads and watchmen have been asked to inform the police if they sense any trouble. Informers have also been alerted and asked to inform the police if they have input about possibilities of clashes or any arguments between workers and members of rival political parties.

Focus on sensitive, hyper-sensitive areas

It is worth mentioning that many polling booths in Prayagraj region were identified as sensitive and hyper-sensitive before the polls. There have been incidents of violence before and after the polls in some trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas and some localities of the city. Incidents of booth capturing by musclemen in some areas of trans-Yamuna have also been reported in earlier polls.

In these polls, however, no such incident was reported. But the police are keeping a strict vigil in Handia of the trans-Ganga area where an FIR was lodged after a video surfaced in which some people were allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally of a candidate. There is a history of post-poll clashes in the Karchhana area too but no such incident was reported during this elections. However, police teams are in active mode to counter any such development.

There was a minor incident of confrontation between supporters of BJP and Congress candidate in Allahabad South Assembly constituency before the polls, but none of the group lodged a complaint.

Incident of a crude bomb explosion outside a polling centre in the Kareli area in which a youth lost his life has also put police on alert mode. While cops are still investigating the incident, different police teams are active in old city areas to keep an eye on the atmosphere ahead of the counting of the votes.

SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said heavy security would be in place at Mundera Mandi during the counting of votes, and police teams would be deployed at sensitive pockets.