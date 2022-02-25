Rahul presents Chhattisgarh development model for UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday presented the Chhattisgarh model of development to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

He did so while addressing his first meeting for UP polls in Amethi. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been so far leading Congress’ campaign in the state.

Rahul began his address in presence of Priyanka and presented the work of Congress’ Chhattisgarh government to the people to make his point about how major issues have been easily resolved there.

“Chhattisgarh government’s first move was to waive farm loans. A support price of ₹2,500 per quintal is being paid for paddy and wheat,” said Rahul in Amethi, once considered the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion.

Rahul also referred to network of food parks in Chhattisgarh and said UP, too, could be moved to the top position if it began creating jobs for youths. “Uttar Pradesh does not lack anything. It can be taken ahead on the path of development by creating jobs for youths,” he said.

Rahul and Priyanka also referred to how the Congress governments had set up PSUs like BHEL and HAL that the Modi government was now selling, instead of providing jobs to the people. Rahul said the Modi government has already sold Air India.

Rahul said the Congress had its governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, too and added that the BJP ‘stole away’ the Madhya Pradesh government and dislodged the Congress even in Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. “By giving ₹10 to 20 crore, they stole away Congress governments in MP, Goa and Arunchal Pradesh,” he said.

Priyanka targeted the BJP, SP and BSP alike saying these parties made attempts to divide the people on caste and communal lines and take advantage of the people’s emotions during polls. She referred to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to make her point that the BJP government acted there only under pressure of Congress.

Rahul later went on to Karaon, Prayagraj where, while addressing a public meeting, he hit out at the BJP, alleging that its policies were against farmers and weaker sections of society.

He said Modiji failed to fulfill his promises of providing employment to two crore youths every year, doubling the income of farmers and giving ₹15 lakh to people. Instead, Modiji introduced three black farm laws, which were only in the interest of big industrialists.

Speaking on the now abolished farm laws, Rahul said: “If the Prime Minister had brought farm laws for good of farmers then why they agitated against them in the chilly winters. In fact, only a few industrialists were to get benefits from the new farm laws. Common people suffered due to demonetisation while Modiji helped his industrialist friends to turn their black money into white. Modiji said that hang me if I fail to stop black money but instead people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fled with the country’s wealth.”

He claimed that Modi never talks about employment and problems of farmers, labourers and small traders in his speeches but talks about Pakistan, Afghanistan and irrelevant issues.

“They (BJP) start talking about religion as soon as elections approach but they never talk about real issues,” he said.

Rahul also highlighted the stray cattle menace being faced by farmers and failure of the state government to address it.

“Despite my warning in parliament and suggestion to prepare for Covid, no arrangements were made. Modiji was silent when corpses were floating in the Ganga due to the pandemic. UP needs a government which talks about farmers and development. Congress established industries but BJP is selling them one by one,” Rahul said.

He said Samajwadi Party and BSP were no better. People have seen what the state went through during the tenure of SP and BSP. Congress candidates will fight at the ground level for the people, Rahul added.