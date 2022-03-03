Re-polling at Manikpur polling booth of Prayagraj; 61.44% voting recorded

Around 61.44% exercised their franchise in the re-polling held at Manikpur polling booth number 311 of Handia assembly constituency of Prayagraj district on Thursday.

The re-poll was ordered by the Election Commission (EC) after the election bag of the presiding officer was lost after February 27 polling.

The voting kick-started at 7 am at a slow pace here, and by 9 am just 11.81% of the total eligible voters had cast their votes. However, it picked up the pace after that and by 11 am 21.48%, and by 1 pm 38.09% of the voters had exercised their franchise.

As per the district election officials, by 3 pm, the voting percentage reached 51.04% and touched 59.55% by 5 pm. By the time the polling ended at 6 pm, a total of 61.44% of the eligible voters had cast their votes in the repoll, said district’s deputy election officer Harsh Dev Pandey.

Joint chief electoral officer Ratnesh Singh had ordered re-polling after the presiding officer lost his election bag after February 27 polling. The presiding officer had lodged a complaint at Dhumanganj police station, but the bag could not be found. After this, the repoll was ordered by EC.

On February 27, polling was held here, too, from 7 am to 6 pm at booth number 311, located at Government Primary School-Manikpur.

There are 1058 voters eligible to cast their votes at this booth, including 545 men and 513 women. Out of them, 287 men (52.66%) and 343 women (66.86%) had voted on February 27, with the voting percentage on the booth being recorded at 59.55%.