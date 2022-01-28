Samajwadi Party names eight more candidates, ally SBSP two

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday released a list of eight candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and its ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) declared two nominees on the same day.

The Samajwadi Party so far has declared 262 candidates, its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 33, SBSP three and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one candidate. Together, the Samajwadi Party and its allies have fielded candidates on 299 seats.

In the latest list, the Samajwadi Party has fielded former MP Sushila Saroj from the Malihabad seat of Lucknow and Ambrish Pushkar from Mohanlalganj seat, also in the state capital.

The other names on the SP’s latest list are: Nadira Sultan from Patiyali in Kasganj, Rais Ahmed from Badaun assembly seat, Hargovind Bhargava from Sidhauli seat in Sitapur, Prabhakar Pandey from Sikandra seat in Kanpur Dehat, Mohammad Hassan Rumi from Kanpur Cantt seat in Kanpur Nagar and Manjula Singh from Banda assembly seat.

The two candidates named by the SBSP are: Manoj Rajvanshi from Mishrik (Sitapur) and Lalita Harendra from Balha (Bahraich).

The Samajwadi Party is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and several other smaller political parties.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.