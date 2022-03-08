SP won't accept defeat, retorts BJP over Akhilesh's EVM manipulated charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his claims of electronic voting machines being manipulated days before poll results.

“I don't want to comment on Samajwadi Party, such reaction comes from them often, it doesn't matter. The BJP will come to power on March 10, crossing 300 seats. Samajwadi Party will never accept it, The people of Uttar Pradesh have refuted their hooliganism,” UP law minister Brajesh Pathak told news agency ANI. Pathak's counter comes hours after Akhilesh while addressing a press conference alleged that the EVMs were being tampered with in Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates. We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy,” he said.

"The reports of EVM being caught (transported) in Varanasi is a message to be alert in every constituency. To deal with any attempt of cheating during counting of votes, the candidates of Samajwadi Party and its allies should stay ready with their cameras. The youth should become soldiers during counting for the sake of democracy and their future," the Samajwadi Party chief added.Not only Akhilesh, former UP minister and now Samajwadi Party candidate Swami Prasad Maurya shared a video on Twitter, alleging that the EVMs were being tampered with in Shivpur constituency of Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samajwadi Party allegations come a day after several exit polls predicted a saffron sweep across Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is predicted to be winning the state with a decisive majority as per a majority of exit polls. Full UP election coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}