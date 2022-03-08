Varanasi DM transporting EVMs without informing local candidates: Akhilesh

Days before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav levelled a serious allegation on the election commission. “Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it,” the SP chief said in a press conference. We need to be alert if the EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," Akhilesh added.

Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

"Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," he added.



Akhilesh's allegations come a day after several exit polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping India's most populous state with a decisive majority, well ahead of Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party chief has already dismissed exit polls, expressing confidence that his party and allies will form the government with more than 300 seats.



Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly were held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.