SP-Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Patel files papers from Sirathu

Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel filed her nomination papers from Sirathu assembly constituency of Kaushambi as the joint candidate of Apna Dal (K) and Samajwadi Party on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will take on BJP’s candidate and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on SP’s symbol of “cycle”.

Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Pratpgarh will go to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of UP assembly elections.

Considering the presence of a sizeable number of Patel (Kurmi) voters, Pallavi is expected to give a tough fight to Maurya.

After filing her papers, Pallavi said she was fighting against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Hitting out indirectly at Maurya, Pallavi said when the son of the house fails to deliver, the responsibility is handed over to the daughter-in-law and it is time that people let her represent them.

Pallavi is married to Pankaj Niranjan Singh who hails from Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi while Maurya, who along with his family presently resides in Prayagraj, also hails from Sirathu, Kaushmabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Pallavi entered the collectorate building at around 1pm along with her party’s state spokesperson Vinod Kasera, SP’s Kaushambi district president Dayashankar Yadav and two proposers.

After coming out, Pallavi informed the media that she is contesting the polls on SP’s party symbol.

Spelling out her priorities, Pallavi said social justice remains her and her party’s top priority.

“I will be talking to the people about social development, better health infrastructure and employment opportunities. Women security and poor law and order prevailing in the state would also be discussed,” she shared.

Pallavi is elder sister of Union minister Anupriya Patel whose Apna Dal (Sonelal) is in alliance with BJP.

Pallavi has done her doctorate in vegetable and fruit fungus after graduating in bio-technology. She entered politics in 2008 and initially started working as an associate of her father Sonelal Patel. After the death of her father, Pallavi’s mother Krishna Patel became the president and Anupriya became the general secretary of the party. However in 2014, Krishna Patel made Pallavi the vice-president of the party leading to opposition from Anupriya who claimed that there was no post of vice president in the constitution of the party. The dispute reached the Election Commission and in 2016, the party split into two factions: Apna Dal (Sonelal) headed by Anupriya Patel and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) headed by Krishna Patel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}