Time to give 'triple talaq' to both BJP, SP: Owaisi, says Akhilesh & Yogi are brothers who got separated

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's triple talaq mention in poll campaigns, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that the time has come to say “talaq, talaq, talaq” to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). Addressing a public meeting in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the third phase of the assembly elections, Owaisi said that both the parties are “two sides of the same coin”, according to news agency PTI.

“It seems that Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh [Yadav] are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant,” Owaisi added.

He said that Adityanath thinks of himself as the “wazir (prime minister) of the sultan (king) sitting in Delhi”, adding that one who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed. The AIMIM chief further stated that the time has come for the people of the northern state to make both Adityanath and Akhilesh sit at home.

“Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor will be benefitted only if they are made to sit at home,” Owaisi added at the poll meeting.

The AIMIM chief said that both Adityanath and Akhilesh do not give any importance to the Constitution, and only want to “gain power for themselves”.

Owaisi said that the BJP won votes of the backward classes in the 2017 assembly polls in the name of “Hindutva”, but gave the power to “baba (Adityanath)”, who later shifted the same to “Thakurvad (promotion of Thakurs)”. Attacking the Akhilesh-led SP, the AIMIM chief stated that the only development done during their regime was of “chacha, nati and pota”.

Notably, Jalaun is one of the 50 constituencies that will vote on Sunday (February 20) in the third phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The political environment in Uttar Pradesh has been hotting up with barbs between the BJP and the SP ahead of the third phase of the polls. Akhilesh is contesting the elections as an SP candidate for the first time from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri, and the BJP has fielded SP Singh Baghel against him. Tensions between the two parties escalated after Baghel's convoy was attacked late Tuesday evening, which the saffron camp later claimed was the work of “SP goons” sent by Akhilesh. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, meanwhile, campaigned for his son in Karhal on Thursday for the first time during the ongoing polls. The SP along with its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have been pinning on farmers' issue, employment among youth, and free electricity in their poll campaigns. On the other hand, the BJP leaders have shown confidence in retaining power in Uttar Pradesh by claiming they have eliminated mafiaraj, corruption and riots that earlier defined the northern state.

