UP assembly polls: Amit Shah says there’s a BJP wave from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Ghaziabad in West Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur in the east during the ongoing UP assembly polls.

The BJP will form the government again in the state with 300 plus seats after the assembly election, Amit Shah predicted.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will face defeat, Amit said.

Amit Shah was addressing public meetings in Jakhania, Jangipur and Saidpur areas of Ghazipur district that votes in the seventh and final phase of the UP-assembly election on March 7.

“In Uttar Pradesh, six phases of elections are over. After these phases, it is clear that the SP and the BSP have been wiped out. In UP again, the BJP will form the government by getting over 300 seats,” he said.

He pitched the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as one that worked for the Dalits and other backward classes (OBCs).

The welfare of the poor topped the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

He also said the BJP had kept its 2017 assembly election promise as the Yogi Adityanath government freed Uttar Pradesh from the clutches of the mafia.

Amit Shah mentioned that the BJP government is constructing houses for the poor over land worth ₹2,000 crore freed from the illegal possession of the mafia across UP.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a decline in cases of heinous crime, including murder, loot, dacoity, kidnapping and rape, during five years of BJP rule in the state, he said.

On the other hand, the governments of bua and bhatija (BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav) gave protection to the criminals, he alleged.

Amit Shah raised the issue of infiltration by Pakistan-supported terrorists and the killing of army jawans when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre.

“During the Congress government, terrorists used to enter India with ease, they killed our soldiers,” he said.

“The terrorists forgot that after 2014, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power. When they carried out attacks at Uri and Pulwama, the Indian government responded with surgical strikes on terror launch pads based in Pakistan,” he said.

A large number of people from villages in Ghazipur district serve in the army and paramilitary forces.

In another jibe at the Congress, he said for 10 years, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister but Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ran the government.

Shah also said the SP and BSP governments cannot give security to people in the state and the country.

But the country will be safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

