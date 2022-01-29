UP assembly polls: BJP chief JP Nadda holds door-to-door campaign in Bareilly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday conducted a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

"Did a door-to-door campaign in Bhojipura Vidhan Sabha, Bareilly today. The abundant blessings received from the people is a testimony to the fact that due to the welfare policies of the BJP, our government is going to be formed again here with a grand victory," Nadda tweeted (rougly translated from Hindi).

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayer at Bada Bagh Hanuman Mandir in Bareilly.

The senior BJP leader is schdeduled to address 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samwad' in Etawah-Auraiya and also hold organizational meet in Etawah.

In the run-up to the elections, he has been conducting door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, he conducted a door-to-door campaign in Shahjahanpur in support of BJP candidates.

He also addressed "Prabhavi Matdata Samvad" at Gandhi Auditorium in Shahjahanpur and said Zardozi work is being encouraged under the Yogi government's 'One District-One Product' scheme here.

Nadda had also convened an organizational meet in the Shahjahanpur district yesterday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.