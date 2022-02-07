Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Assembly polls: New SP list names Sabhawati Shukla against CM Adityanath
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Assembly polls: New SP list names Sabhawati Shukla against CM Adityanath

UP Assembly election 2022: Sabhawati Shukla will contest against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency.
File photos of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. 
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday issued a fresh list of 24 candidates for the upcoming seven-phased Assembly election starting February 10.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party named Sabhawati Shukla against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency.

Adityanath, who recently filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur seat in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, has sought a massive mandate for the BJP again citing development, good governance and nationalism during his campaign.

This is the first time Adityanath is contesting the assembly election. He has represented Gorakhpur in Parliament five times.

RELATED STORIES

An earlier copy had mistakenly said the SP chief is contesting the election from a second seat in Mubarakpur. The error is deeply regretted. 

While the Samajwadi Party has named one Akhilesh Yadav from Mubarakpur, it is the party's former district president from Azamgarh and not the former chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election akhilesh yadav
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP