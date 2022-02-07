UP Assembly polls: New SP list names Sabhawati Shukla against CM Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday issued a fresh list of 24 candidates for the upcoming seven-phased Assembly election starting February 10.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party named Sabhawati Shukla against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath, who recently filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur seat in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, has sought a massive mandate for the BJP again citing development, good governance and nationalism during his campaign.

This is the first time Adityanath is contesting the assembly election. He has represented Gorakhpur in Parliament five times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An earlier copy had mistakenly said the SP chief is contesting the election from a second seat in Mubarakpur. The error is deeply regretted.

While the Samajwadi Party has named one Akhilesh Yadav from Mubarakpur, it is the party's former district president from Azamgarh and not the former chief minister.