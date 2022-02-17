UP polls: SP hit century in first two phases, will have seats to form govt after fourth phase, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that his party and its allies will form the government in Uttar Pradesh just after the conclusion of voting in third and fourth phases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a poll rally in the state's Firozabad region Yadav said, “Everyone has come to know that SP and its allies have hit a century in the first two phases of voting. After the third and fourth phase, we will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.”

Click here for full coverage of UP assembly elections 2022

Yadav added that by the seventh and final phase of elections, silence will prevail at ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) booths and people will only find ghosts there.

The SP president targeted the Yogi government over issues of agriculture, fuel prices and accused it of spreading lies.

“From the time they have formed the government, they have sold the country's assets, be it railways, airlines or waterways,” Yadav said in a barb directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan that a person wearing Hawai chappal (slippers) will travel in an aircraft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Didn't target SP Baghel's convoy, frustrated BJP faking attacks: Akhilesh

“When everything will be privatised, how will you get reservations?” he further told the rally in Firozabad.

Remember, Firozabad had been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party with Akhilesh himself winning the 2009 polls from the Lok Sabha seat. However, he had vacated the seat for his wife Dimple Yadav to contest the seats. However, the BJP won four out of five Assembly seats in Firozabad in 2017 polls.

In the ongoing assembly elections, the SP has allied with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Samajwadi Party chief is contesting elections from Karhal in Mainpuri. He is pitted against union minister and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday (February 20). Counting of votes will take place on March 10.