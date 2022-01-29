UP elections: Nadda continues BJP poll pitch in west, reaches out to farmers

In a bid to reach out to the farming community, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda on Friday highlighted the various schemes introduced for the cultivators and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to their welfare.

Shah, who held door-to-door campaigns in Shahjahanpur and Bareilly of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of being “anti-farmers” and harassing the community during their tenure.

“What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the farmers has not been done by any leader in the country. The budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector has increased under the BJP government. It clearly shows that the BJP is committed to the welfare of farmers. The recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission was implemented with the increase in minimum support price for agriculture products,” he said.

Nadda also pointed out that 45 lakh farmers in the state were getting pension while loans worth ₹36,000 were waived.

“The Yogi government has paid ₹1.40 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers. Under the SP and BSP governments, sugar mills were sold and closed, but new sugar mills were set up under the present government and farmers have been getting 50% discount in power supply. Today, UP is number one in crop production,” he said.

“Yes, absolutely true that what BJP did to the farmers, no one did before. No one forcefully imposed black laws to destroy the farmers. No one left the farmers on the streets hungry and thirsty for more than a year for agitation. No one trampled upon them and killed them... People will teach a lesson to the BJP. The people of the state will not bring it to power again. The RLD and the SP alliance will form the next government with an absolute majority on March 10,” RLD national convener Anupam Mishra said.

