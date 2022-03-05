Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP elections: Prime Minister Modi holds mega road show in Varanasi as final phase nears

Speaking at a Mirzapur rally, the prime minister said the entire world is passing through a delicate period and asserted that no matter how deep the crisis is, India’s response is even bigger.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a road show in Varanasi on Friday (ANI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Varanasi: Crowds cheered and showered flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade as he held a mega roadshow here, drumming up support for BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi arrived in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after addressing a rally in neighbouring Mirzapur, on a two-day visit before the polling on March 7.

Speaking at the Mirzapur rally, the prime minister said the entire world is passing through a delicate period and asserted that no matter how deep the crisis is, India’s response is even bigger.

He also said that thousands of students have been brought back from Ukraine safely, and those still there are being evacuated.

Targeting the Opposition, the PM said the voters of Uttar Pradesh need to defeat ‘pariwarwadi’ (dynasts) and ‘Mafiawadi’ (those who support the mafia elements) and bring in the BJP government again.

“Uttar Pradesh continuously needs leadership which is filled with patriotic spirit, is honest and can toil hard for development. The history of these dynasts (Opposition) is written in black. Their history is of looting the state, freeing terrorists, helping rioters, patronising the mafia and criminals. Such people can do good neither to the country nor UP,” Modi said.

