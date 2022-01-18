UP elections: Scheme for up to 300 units free electricity to be launched tomorrow, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the party will launch a door-to-door campaign to register domestic consumers for up to 300 units of free electricity in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said the new scheme that will be implemented if the SP is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election will be launched on Wednesday. Yadav had announced the free power scheme on January 1.

The SP chief said that 300 units free power to domestic consumers and free power for irrigation to farmers will be the “number one promise” in the manifesto that is soon to be formally released.

"While filling up forms to avail the scheme, the applicants should fill in the name exactly as mentioned in their power bill," Yadav explained.

Party cadres will get the forms filled in a door-to-door campaign tomorrow onwards, he said.

Speaking on SP's manifesto for the upcoming election, Akhilesh said the party's manifesto has taken into consideration the suggestions of the general public, various communities such as that of doctors, traders and farmers.

Among other poll promises, the Samajwadi Party has announced ₹25 lakh to the families of farmers who died in the farm agitation, minimum support price on all crops, interest-free loans, insurance and pension to farmers, ₹5 lakh to cyclists who die in road accidents and ₹5 lakh to those who die in bull attack.

Elections to the 403-seat assembly in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held in seven phases starting February 10.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.