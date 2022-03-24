UP: Many BJP leaders, seers of Sangam city to attend Yogi’s swearing-in

Several prominent people of Sangam city will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi 2.0 government at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. They include many seers besides former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Apart from this, names of all district-level BJP office-bearers are also on the list of invitees, say party leaders in the know about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who have received invitation include former state cabinet minister Narendra Kumar Singh Gaur; former vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University prof Girish Chandra Tripathi; president of High Court Bar Association Radha Kant Ojha and the association’s former president Amarendra Nath Singh.

Among the seers, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Balbeer Giri of Baghambari Gaddhi Math, Swami Yamuna Puri, Swami Rajeshwaranand Saraswati, Mahant Balram Bharatiya, Swami Gopal Das and other prominent seers of all akharas (monastic orders).

Former MLC Yagyadutt Sharma; state general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Kirtika Agarwal; Prayagraj’s city unit BJP president Ganesh Kesarwani; president of party’s trans-Yamuna unit Vibhav Nath Bharti have also been invited to the swearing-in function.

Confirming that the people invited to Yogi’s swearing-in will attend the ceremony, BJP city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani said special worships will also be held in all the prominent temples of Sangam city on Friday morning. Along with this, live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony will also be available for the people on specially installed LED screens at major intersections of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}