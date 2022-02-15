UP polls: 2.89 lakh more people to vote in Prayagraj this time

Over 46.27 lakh voters of Prayagraj district will vote in the forthcoming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh— around 24,733 more than the last voter list published by the district election office after special voter list revision undertaken between December 5, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

This number is over 2.89 lakh more voters as compared to those registered in the last assembly elections held in 2017, district officials said.

According to the updated voter list, there are now 46,27,545 voters in the district including over 25.16 lakh male voters, more than 21.10 lakh female voters and another 652 transgender voters, officials shared.

The maximum number of voters has increased in Allahabad South seat where a total of 5,401 voters have increased followed by 4,583 voters added to the list in Allahabad West besides 3,675 voters increased in Allahabad North.

Likewise, in rural areas, maximum 2,495 voters have increased in Karachhana while the lowest count of voters has increased by 440 in Meja constituency.

The district election office has been working continuously to update the list of voters. When the voter list review ended on December 5, online applications also came after it. A total of 24, 733 voters thus increased in this entire exercise, officials explained.