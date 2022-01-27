Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: 2 candidates in Lucknow, 3 in Kheri file nominations on 1st day

District administration has made elaborate arrangements at the Collectorate to prevent violations of the model code of conduct and keep the whole nomination process low-key. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

On the first day of the nomination process, two candidates, including one from Congress, filed their nominations for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls in the state capital on Thursday.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements at the Collectorate to check the violation of the model code of conduct and to keep the entire nomination process a low-key affair.

Among the two candidates who filed their nomination was Lallan Kumar, a candidate fielded by Congress. He filed his nomination papers from Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT).

Ajay Kumar Singh, who has been given the ticket by Rashtrawadi Party, filed his nomination from Lucknow Cantt seat.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that it was ensured that all the Covid protocols are followed while filing the nominations.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements at the main entrance of the Collectorate. Barricading has been put up around the Collectorate to check the entry of the crowd. The last date for filing nominations is February 3. The city would go to polls on February 23, in which around 38,04,114, voters are eligible to cast their votes. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.

3 file nominations in Kheri district

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Three candidates, including two sitting BJP MLAs — Yogesh Verma and Manju Tyagi — filed their nominations on the first day in Kheri district on Thursday.

Of the three candidates, two are from Lakhimpur assembly segment, while one is from Srinagar (SC), informed officials. The nominations for the eight assembly seats in Kheri district will be accepted till February 3. Kheri goes to the polls on February 23.

Sitting BJP MLA and party nominee for Lakhimpur seat, Yogesh Verma reached Collectorate with his proposers following strict Covid protocols.

As per his affidavit, Verma, 49, has no criminal record. He holds movable properties worth 83,19,716, in his name, which include cash in hand, bank deposits, an SUV, bike, two tractors and gold jewellery, besides immovable properties worth over 2.62 crore. His wife Neelam Verma holds immovable property worth 36,48,453 and immovable property worth 39,92,000.

From Srinagar (SC) constituency, sitting MLA and BJP candidate Manju Tyagi submitted her nomination papers. In her affidavit, Tyagi disclosed her movable properties worth over 1.19 crore and immovable properties worth 65.37 lakh in her name. She also declared movable properties worth 23.64 lakh and immovable properties worth 90.11 lakh in her spouse Atul Prakash Tyagi’s name.

Apart from Verma and Tyagi, an independent candidate also filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

