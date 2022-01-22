Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP polls: AIMIM joins hands with Babu Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Mukti Morcha

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:39 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced his alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community," he told a press conference.

Upon being questioned whether this is an alliance formed out of compulsion, Babu Singh Kushwaha said that it is not of compulsion. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

