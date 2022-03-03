Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Akhilesh attacks BJP, says they promised missiles, couldn’t even make matchsticks

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a poll rally in Sonbhadra which votes in the seventh and last phase of the UP assembly polls on March 7
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a poll rally in Varanasi. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 10:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the “BJP people” who promised to manufacture missiles in Uttar Pradesh could not even make matchsticks in the last five years.

“Big events were organised and BJP people claimed that a series of factories would be set up. These people who claimed to make missiles could not manufacture even a matchstick in the last five years,” he said. They could not set up thermal power stations either, he claimed. Had they set up thermal power stations, power tariff would not have been so high, the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Taking a pot shot at the ruling party, he said that ever since the socialists (Samajwadi Party) talked about giving 300 units of electricity free of cost, “the transformer of the BJP has blown”.

Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that corruption and inflation had doubled under the double engine government (BJP in power at Centre and in UP) due to wrong policies. Akhilesh announced free mustard oil, milk powder, desi ghee and sugar would be given to the poor along with ration if the SP alliance government is formed.

Akhilesh also promised to improve irrigation, healthcare and education facilities.

