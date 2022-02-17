UP polls: Akhilesh busy gathering wealth for his family, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued his attack on Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav during his election rally in Karhal constituency.

Accusing Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party of nepotism, Amit Shah said, “During the SP government, 45 people from Akhilesh ji's family held different posts. They think only of their own family and their own people. They do not care about the society.”

He further went on to say that the sole purpose of SP is to ‘accumulate wealth’ and ‘power’ for the members of Akhilesh Yadav’s family.

Talking about the alleged attack on Akhilesh's BJP challenger SP Singh Baghel in Karhal, Shah said that the attacks carried out by SP on their candidate has only strengthened the morale of BJP workers.

“SP Singh Baghel ji is a BJP leader, he was attacked a few days back. Samajwadi Party people thought that BJP leaders would be scared of such an attack? On the contrary, BJP leaders will now campaign with more strength and win the elections,” the home minister added.

Previously, Union minister Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur have also lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav for orchestrating attack on union minister SP Singh Baghel convoy, his BJP rival from Karhal assembly constituency. Thakur also lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India demanding strict action against ‘SP goons’.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has refuted these claims by saying, ““BJP is frustrated it can't win polls, it's getting itself attacked.”

The Karhal constituency will go on polls in the third phase, on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

