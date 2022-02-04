UP polls: Akhilesh, Jayant hit back at Yogi

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday took on chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent statement that the “garmi” (heat) of notorious elements coming out of their hidey holes ahead of the UP polls will be subdued after March 10, when the results would be out and the BJP retain power.

“Is the chief minister a compressor as he repeatedly claims to remove the heat? It seems that he wants that voters should defeat him and send him back packing to Uttarakhand from where he (Yogi Adityanath) came,” Akhilesh Yadav said at a joint press conference in Jayant Chaudhary before launching the daylong SP-RLD campaign in Agra for the UP polls.

Akhilesh Yadav urged voters to support the SP-RLD alliance candidates and reject parties causing a division in the society during the UP polls.

“This election is to safeguard constitution, democracy and ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) all opposed by BJP,” said the SP leader.

For his part, Jayant Chaudhary said, “Both youngsters and farmers are looking for change in UP and the SP-RLD alliance will work to reply to such insults to the youngsters and farmers through votes.”

“Students of Allahabad University (AU) were attacked by the police. Is this what the chief minister claims about law and order in state? The SP-RLD combine will fight to safeguard the Constitution given by Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar. Akhilesh Yadav and my father Chaudhary Ajit Singh worked for increasing connectivity to Agra but tourism in Agra is not being given due attention by the BJP regime. The number of tourists coming to Taj has fallen drastically in Covid-19 times,” complained Jayant Chaudhary.

“Even if the Samajwadi Party could not win that many seats in Agra (in the past), yet development work was undertaken by the SP regime in state and due importance was given to Agra, which was given Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Tajganj of Agra was connected to Hazratganj of Lucknow,” claimed Akhilesh Yadav.

“The BJP made a false promise of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Inflation is rising for common man and the government is caring only for the rich. If this budget was an amrit budget, were the previous budgets poisonous?” Akhilesh asked

“Agra was the first district (of UP) to report a Covid-19 case in March 2020, but no attention was paid to the city. There were no hospitals, no beds no oxygen in the second wave and double engine regime of BJP let the economy of Agra collapse in the pandemic,” Akhilesh Yadav alleged.

“NOC was not given by the BJP regime, blocking the way for construction of an international airport in Agra. The museum announced by Samajwadi Party was based on “the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb” of Agra but the BJP had objections to it, too. The Ganga cannot be cleaned without having a clean Yamuna but no steps were taken by Yogi regime and the river was reduced to a drain in Agra,” alleged the SP president.

Replying to questions about the attack on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav said it raised a question mark on the claims of “good law and order situation” in the state.

“There should be no place for violence and the attack on AIMIM leader is condemnable. It also exposes the claims about the good law and order situation in state,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Later, the SP and RLD presidents took part in jan sampark (campaign) for the UP polls and their campaign vehicle had reached the Fatehabad assembly constituency in Agra.

