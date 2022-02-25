UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says 'selling nation to private sector'

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of "selling the nation to the private sector" as he stepped up attack during his poll campaign.

During his election rally in Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, the former UP chief minister - who has emerged as the key challenger to the BJP - said that the ‘cold and meek.’ BJP is scared and reluctant to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of the state and the nation, and "hence it is selling everything to the private sector". Akhilesh Yadav also promised ‘job vacancies in police’ to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs. When the Samajwadi Party's government will be formed then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“BJP has gone cold and meek after four phases of voting,” Akhilesh Yadav added.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been facing fire from all the rival parties on the issue of "rising unemployment in the state". Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also slammed the BJP government in UP multiple times for ‘making fake job promises’. “Around 12 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government and still the youth of Uttar Pradesh are unemployed,” she said during her election campaign in Raebareli on Saturday.

Meanwhile, batting for privatisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many PSUs (public sector units) are loss-making and are supported by taxpayers' money. “Fiscal support to sick PSUs burden the economy and it shouldn't be run just because of legacy,” he stated while speaking at a webinar on privatisation by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Thursday. “Private sector brings efficiencies and creates jobs. The money garnered from privatisation and asset monetisation will be put to public use,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh has been held in four of seven phases of Assembly polls. The polling for the remaining three phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.