UP polls: Aparna Yadav meets Mulayam after joining BJP, takes his blessings

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, met him on Friday morning to take his blessings. Aparna posted a photo on her Twitter handle which showed her touching the feet of Mulayam and taking blessings.

This comes a few days after she left the Samajwadi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“After taking membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on coming to Lucknow, took blessings from Father/Netaji,” Aparna said in her tweet.

She joined the BJP in New Delhi delivering a major blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav thanked PM Modi and the party and said PM Modi's ideologies always inspired her as she also believes in ‘Nation first’ idea.

Aparna is not new in politics as she had contested in the 2017 assembly election and was defeated by Rita Bahuguna. This time too, Aparna is eyeing to contest from Lucknow Cantt seat from where sitting BJP MLA Rita Bahuguna wants her son to be fielded.

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, while SP president Akhilesh Yadav is his son from the first marriage.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the seven phased assembly election starting February 10 to March 7.